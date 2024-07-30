All Sections
Loud explosion rocks Russia's Kursk at night – video

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 July 2024, 05:55
Firefighters extinguish a fire. Stock photo: Russian media outlets

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Kursk on the night of 29-30 July, and three minutes later, an air-raid warning was issued in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Shot, Astra and Typical Kursk; Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of Kursk Oblast

Details: An explosion was heard in the sky over Kursk and a bright flash was seen at 04:00 local time.

The loud sound triggered car alarms in several districts.

There is currently no information about the aftermath on the ground or any casualties.

Smirnov reported that there was a threat of a missile attack in Kursk Oblast three minutes after the explosion at 04:03 and asked residents not to go outside and stay in rooms without windows, if possible.

Smirnov later stressed that four missiles were shot down in the sky over the Oktyabrsky and Kurchatovsky districts of Kursk Oblast overnight. 

