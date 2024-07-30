All Sections
Russians attack 10 settlements on Pokrovsk front: 149 combat clashes occur per day

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 30 July 2024, 08:24
Russians attack 10 settlements on Pokrovsk front: 149 combat clashes occur per day
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have assaulted 11 fronts over the past day, with the most attacks occurring on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. In total, 149 combat clashes have taken place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 30 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of attacks increased to six. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Novoosynove, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and in Serebrianka Forest 13 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian assaults near the settlements of Ivanodarivka, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne, Spirne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kalynivka and Bohdanivka six times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 19 attacks near the settlements of Druzhba, Pivnichne, Zalizne, New-York and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped 52 attacks near 10 different settlements. The Russians were most active near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne and Prohres. They operated on this front with significant support from bomber and assault aircraft.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka and Pobieda, where the Russians continued their attempts to break through Ukrainian defences. The Russians lost a large number of tanks and other armoured vehicles on this front over the past day.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted nine assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane, Velyka Novosilka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians continue trying to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. Four Russian attacks failed near the village of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, three Russian attacks were unsuccessful. The Russians suffered losses.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and using FPV drones for strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are continuing to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting the Russian forces along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

