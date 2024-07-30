All Sections
Ukrainian Navy on Russian submarines in Black Sea: Training exercises, but risk of attack remains

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:13
Dmytro Pletenchuk. Stock photo: Facebook

Three Russian submarines are currently deployed in the Black Sea, and Ukraine’s defence forces continue to monitor the situation.

Source: Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation remains unchanged – three submarines are currently there. This is more likely a training exercise for the personnel, but nonetheless, exercises occasionally end with live-fire drills. Therefore, there is always a potential threat from these watercraft, and we are, accordingly, anticipating it."

Details: Pletenchuk said there are currently no Russian vessels in the Azov Sea: surface ships remain in their bases.

Background: Earlier, the Ukrainian Navy spokesman reported that Russia simultaneously deployed three submarines capable of carrying cruise missiles for the first time.

Subjects: Black Seawar
