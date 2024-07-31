Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian UAVs were detected in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 July, and air defence forces were deployed to respond to them.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA); Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from KOMA: "Enemy drones have been detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the targets.

Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given. Take care of your own safety."

Quote from KCMA: "Air defence is actively responding to enemy drones in the oblast and on the approaches to Kyiv."

Updated: Explosions were heard in Kyiv Oblast again at around 03:00.

The KCMA reported at 03:13 that air defence continued to respond to Russian drones over Kyiv Oblast and on the approaches to the city.

Klitschko reported at 04:05 that several drones were attempting to penetrate Kyiv from different directions. That’s why air defence responding to them can be heard in the city.

Background: On the evening of 30 July, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defence was responding in Kyiv Oblast.

