All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's President's Office notes Russia used "cheap version of Shahed drone" in night attack

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 31 July 2024, 14:49
Ukraine's President's Office notes Russia used cheap version of Shahed drone in night attack
Photo: Facebook/Yuriy Ignat

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, reported that the Russians attacked Ukraine with a new type of drone called the Gerbera on the night of 30-31 July. It has minimal components and resembles an "economy version of a Shahed drone." The Air Force noted that "this doesn't change anything," as "everything needs to be destroyed using all available means."

Source: Vladyslav Vlasiuk on Facebook

Quote: "The feature of tonight's Shahed attack [the night of 30-31 July] is the cautious and limited use of the new type of drone, the Gerbera. It hasn't been duly examined yet, but it looks like an economy version of a Shahed drone. Plywood instead of composite materials, minimal components, and still the same cheap made-in-China quality."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Yurii Ihnat, former spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, noted that during nighttime attacks, the Russians often use various types of drones: primarily Shahed 136/131 drones, as well as UAVs of undetermined types and decoys (false targets). Thus, the Russians are constantly improving their tactics, and new types of aerial targets may appear.

Quote from Ihnat: "The Air Force has repeatedly reported such uses in official briefings and comments. So there is nothing new. It is likely that tonight, among the remains of Shahed drones, we will find attack drones of other types. This doesn’t change anything – everything needs to be destroyed by using all available assets; the key is to be effective and efficient.

During nighttime air defence operations, the type of target is determined by its parameters: altitude, speed, etc., as well as by visual and acoustic data. It is possible to accurately identify what type of drone or missile it is only after examining the wreckage."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided missile and 89 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 30-31 July, and all air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the successful downing of all 89 Russian Shahed drones on the night of July 30-31 shows that Ukraine can effectively defend its airspace from Russian strikes as long as there's enough supplies of anti-air ammunition.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiadronesOffice of the President of Ukraine
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Russia
Along with the Formula of Peace, a Formula of Victory is needed
Ukrainian who served as driver in Azov Regiment dies in Russian custody
Türkiye's exports to Russia have fallen by almost 30%: reasons revealed
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: