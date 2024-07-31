All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force downs missile and all 89 attack drones overnight

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 July 2024, 09:46
Ukraine's Air Force downs missile and all 89 attack drones overnight
Mobile firing groups. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided missile and 89 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 30-31 July, and all air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Ukrainian air defence withstood and repelled an enemy large-scale drone attack. All 89 of the Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs detected by the Air Force radar units were shot down! A Kh-59 guided missile used by the enemy to attack Mykolaiv Oblast was also shot down."

Details: It is reported that the Russians fired the missile from the airspace of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, and the Shahed drones were launched from around the Russian cities and towns of Yeysk, Seshcha, Kursk and Primorsko-Atarsk. The main target of the attack was Kyiv Oblast.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces, tactical aircraft of the Air Force, army aircraft of the Ground Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the airstrike.

"This is one of the most large-scale attacks with Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. The enemy used the same number of Shahed drones on New Year's Eve on the night of 31 December 2023," the Air Force noted.

