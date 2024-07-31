All Sections
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian forces destroying 89 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight: We need same defence effectiveness against missiles – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 31 July 2024, 13:30
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian forces destroying 89 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight: We need same defence effectiveness against missiles – photos
A Ukrainian air defence unit engaging its target. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the successful downing of all 89 Russian Shahed drones on the night of July 30-31 shows that Ukraine can effectively defend its airspace from Russian strikes with the sufficient supplies.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "89 Shahed drones were shot down last night, all of those used by Russian terrorists during this attack. And this is an important result. Ukrainians can fully protect their skies from Russian strikes when they have sufficient supplies."

Photo: 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Black Forest

Details: The president added that the same level of defence is crucial against Russian missiles and their combat aircraft.

 
Photo: West Air Force Command of the Air Force of the AFU

"And this can be achieved. We need sufficiently courageous decisions from our partners – enough air defence systems, enough range. And Ukrainians will do everything correctly and precisely," Zelenskyy pointed out.

 
Photo: West Air Force Command of the Air Force of the AFU

Background: On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided missile and 89 Shahed loitering munitions. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed all the targets.

Subjects: ZelenskyyShahed dronewar
