Debris of Shahed drones still being found in Romania after Russian attack on Ukraine

The specialists of the Ministry of National Defence of Romania have found the debris of a drone in another Romanian settlement not far from the border with Ukraine on 31 July.

Source: Ministry’s statement cited by European Pravda

Details: The debris was found in Tulcea County near the settlement of Ceatalchioi.

"Standard operational procedures for such situations have been introduced," the Romanian Defence Ministry reported without going into details.

The ministry stressed that drone fragments were discovered outside the borders of populated areas, and no damage to people or infrastructure was documented.

Quote: "We also confirm our decisive signal regarding our condemnation of the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian facilities and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contradict the norms of international law."

On the night of 24 July, two F-16 fighter jets took off in Romania in connection with a Russian kamikaze drone attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube, which are separated from Romanian territory only by the riverbed.

Later, the Ministry of National Defence of Romania confirmed that the debris, which was identified as the parts of the Geran 1/2 drone of Russian origin, was found in one of the three locations, defined as possible impact areas.

