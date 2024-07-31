Ukrainian Air Force Commander posts footage of downing of Shahed drone on morning of 31 July – video
Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 10:47
The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, released a video of the downing of a Shahed on the Eastern front on the morning of 31 July.
Source: Mykola Oleshchuk on social media
Quote: "Remember that enemy missiles and attack UAVs pose a serious threat on the ground even after being shot down!"
Advertisement:
Details: The video shows a Russian kamikaze drone crashing and exploding on the ground.
Background: Russian forces attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided missile and 89 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 30-31 July, and all air targets were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!