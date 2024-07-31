Five Shahed drones entered Belarusian airspace early on 31 July, one of them flew over 250 km deep into Belarus

One of the drones flew over Belarusian territory for more than 250 kilometres. Illustration: Belaruski Hajun

At least five Russian Shahed drones invaded Belarus on the night of 30-31 July. One of them flew over its territory for more than 250 kilometres.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "During the night of 30-31 July, Belarus experienced the largest incursion of Shahed drones into its airspace since monitoring began. Belaruski Hajun’s information indicates that at least five Shahed-type loitering munitions entered Belarus during the night."

Details: Reportedly, the first Shahed drone entered Belarus at around 23:20 near the village of Asarevichy. In response, the Belarusian Air Force scrambled a fighter jet from the Baranavichy airbase, which flew across the southeastern part of the country near the border for over an hour.

The loitering munitions entered Belarusian airspace near the towns of Loyew, Asarevichy, and Kirava. "Most of the drones immediately headed deep into the Polesie Radiation and Environmental Reserve and then returned to Ukraine. However, one of the drones flew over 260 kilometres through Belarus, reaching as far as the town of Stolin in Brest Oblast," Belaruski Hajun reports.

Background:

A Shahed attack drone entered the Belarusian airspace at 03:00 and flew over 350 kilometres. A helicopter and a fighter jet were scrambled to intercept it.

