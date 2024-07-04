All Sections
Russian forces bombard Kharkiv Oblast, wounding three people

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 4 July 2024, 12:09
Russian forces bombard Kharkiv Oblast, wounding three people
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops bombarded Kharkiv and Kupiansk districts in Kharkiv Oblast on 4 July, reportedly wounding three people.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "[The Russians attacked] the village of Hlushkivka, Kurylivka hromada, Kupiansk district, at 05:10 on 4 July. As a result of the attack, six private houses and two outbuildings were destroyed. A total of eight private houses and nine outbuildings were damaged. Two women and a man were injured." (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Details: The Russians also attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan, and a shop was burning as a result of the attack. 

Background: On 3 July, the Russians struck a residential area in the city of Kharkiv, injuring 14 people, including a two-week-old baby. 

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
