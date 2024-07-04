All Sections
Deep State: Russians capture 2 more villages in Donetsk Oblast and expand front in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 4 July 2024, 02:03
Screenshot: DeepState map

The Russians advanced and occupied the settlement of Sokil and Voskhod in Donetsk Oblast and expanded the front in Kharkiv Oblast on 3 July.

Source: analytical project Deep State

Details: Additionally, the Russians advanced in the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast. The map shows that this village is right near the border with Russia.

Screenshot: DeepState map

Advances were also observed in Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast, near the villages of Druzhba, Yevhenivka, and Novopokrovske in Donetsk Oblast.

Subjects: occupationwarDonetsk OblastKharkiv Oblast
