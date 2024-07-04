Deep State: Russians capture 2 more villages in Donetsk Oblast and expand front in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

The Russians advanced and occupied the settlement of Sokil and Voskhod in Donetsk Oblast and expanded the front in Kharkiv Oblast on 3 July.

Details: Additionally, the Russians advanced in the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast. The map shows that this village is right near the border with Russia.

Advances were also observed in Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast, near the villages of Druzhba, Yevhenivka, and Novopokrovske in Donetsk Oblast.

