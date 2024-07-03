All Sections
Number of casualties from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 14, including baby – photos, videos

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 3 July 2024, 19:21
Number of casualties from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 14, including baby – photos, videos
PHOTO: KHARKIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The number of people who were wounded as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv's residential sector has risen to 14, including a two-week-old baby.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram 

Quote from Syniehubov: "Preliminary report: at least three strikes by aerial bombs have been recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Details of the aftermath are being established."

Details: Earlier Kharkiv's mayor issued a statement reporting explosions and urging local residents to exercise caution. Syniehubov stated that the Russians were targeting Kharkiv.

 
PHOTO: KHARKIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Update: Syniehubov later reported that the Russian forces had destroyed two houses, a child had been rescued.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Units from the State Emergency Service have rescued a child. There was a grass fire at another location. At the moment, there are no casualties."

PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE IN KHARKIV

Updated at 16.37: The mayor of Kharkiv said that another child is still trapped under the rubble.

Syniehubov later reported that there are currently four known casualties.

"A child of eight, a woman of 74, and a man of 75. Everyone has been hospitalised. Another 38-year-old man was given medical attention at the scene," he said.

 
PHOTO: KHARKIV OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Later, Terekhov reported that the information concerning one more child under the debris had not been confirmed.

 
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE IN KHARKIV

Update: At 17:09 Syniehubov reported that the number of casualties had risen to six. Two more women were provided with medical assistance at the scene.

Oleksandr Filchakov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, later reported that the Russians had struck the city with several UMPB D-30 glide bombs. So far eight people are known to have been injured.

Updated: At 19:43, Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of people who were wounded in the attack had risen to 14, including a two-week-old baby. The Russians also damaged private residential houses, apartment buildings, cars, a post office, a service station, and a gym.

