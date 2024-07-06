All Sections
Biden: I'm the guy that shut Putin down

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 July 2024, 19:10
Biden: I'm the guy that shut Putin down
US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has said he is the one who "shut down" Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: Biden in an interview with ABC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the interview, Biden described the support for Ukraine and uniting over 50 allies to assist Ukraine as one of the primary achievements of his presidency.

He also stressed that he was in good shape and would be able to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election.

When asked by the host if he would agree to undergo an independent medical examination, including neurological and cognitive tests, Biden responded by stating that he has a cognitive test "every day."

Quote: "You know, not only am I campaigning, but I'm running the world. Not-- and that's not hi-- sounds like hyperbole, but we are the essential nation of the world... I'm the guy that put NATO together, the future. No one thought I could expand it. I'm the guy that shut Putin down."

Background: Biden also stated that he would not withdraw from the election despite calls for him to do so following a disastrous debate.

He also called his unsuccessful performance in the debate with Donald Trump a "bad episode".

