Trump will be able to cancel security agreement that Biden and Zelenskyy plan to sign the – WP

The Washington Post, citing US officials, has reported that since the 10-year security agreement between Ukraine and the US, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Joe Biden plan to sign, will not be ratified by Congress, any future US president will be able to cancel it.

Source: European Pravda, citing The Washington Post

Details: Zelenskyy and Biden plan to sign a 10-year security agreement on Thursday that will commit Washington to providing Kyiv with a wide range of military assistance.

The agreement aims to commit future US administrations to supporting Ukraine.

It will form the basis for long-term US efforts to help build up Ukraine's Armed Forces.

At the same time, officials acknowledged that Donald Trump or any other future president would be able to withdraw from the legally binding executive agreement, as it is not a treaty and will not be ratified by Congress.

If Trump wins the election, the future of the agreement remains unclear.

Trump has at times expressed scepticism about his support for Ukraine, claiming that if elected president, he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours.

Trump has insisted that Europe has to shoulder a greater financial burden in supporting Kyiv, but he eventually signalled his agreement to congressional approval of aid to Ukraine this spring.

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, confirmed that Kyiv and Washington would sign a bilateral security agreement on Thursday, 13 June.

Background: The White House confirmed a meeting between Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Italy.

