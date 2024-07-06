White House says meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy possible

US President Joe Biden might hold a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, DC.

Source: European Pravda, citing a senior White House official during a press briefing

Details: Biden and Zelenskyy might meet as part of the NATO summit that will take place in Washington, DC, on 9-11 July.

"And while the President (Biden – ed.) will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelenskyy," the official said.

The official added that on the afternoon of 9 July "there’ll be a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, after which the President will host an event with nearly two dozen Allies and partners who have negotiated and signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine."

Background:

Ahead of the NATO summit in Washington, DC, which will take place on 9-11 July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that support for Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda.

Stoltenberg also said he hoped that Ukraine would join the Alliance within the next decade.

