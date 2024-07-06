All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

White House says meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy possible

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 July 2024, 16:43
White House says meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy possible
Photo: AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden might hold a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, DC.

Source: European Pravda, citing a senior White House official during a press briefing

Details: Biden and Zelenskyy might meet as part of the NATO summit that will take place in Washington, DC, on 9-11 July.

Advertisement:

"And while the President (Biden – ed.) will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelenskyy," the official said.

The official added that on the afternoon of 9 July "there’ll be a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, after which the President will host an event with nearly two dozen Allies and partners who have negotiated and signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Ahead of the NATO summit in Washington, DC, which will take place on 9-11 July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that support for Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda.
  • Stoltenberg also said he hoped that Ukraine would join the Alliance within the next decade.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyBidenUSA
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Zelenskyy
New UK prime minister assures Zelenskyy of unwavering support for Ukraine
Zelenskyy wishes to cooperate closely with new UK government
Zelenskyy expects good news for Ukraine from NATO summit
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: