US reacts to Orbán's trip to Moscow

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 July 2024, 17:23
Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House has issued a comment in response to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Moscow, which included a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing a senior White House official during a press briefing

Details: The US presidential administration official said that Washington was concerned over Orbán’s trip to Russia.

"So we’re concerned that Prime Minister Orban would choose to take this trip to Moscow, which will neither advance the cause of peace nor will it promote Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence," the official said.

He added that "Russia could end this war today by ceasing its aggression against Ukraine."

Background:

  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin hosted Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, in the Kremlin on 5 July to conduct negotiations and discuss Ukraine, among other things. He started the meeting by mentioning an ultimatum for Kyiv.
  • During a joint press-conference with Putin, Orbán said that he realised during his visits to Moscow and Kyiv that the two countries have positions on the war of aggression unleashed by Russia that are "very far apart".

Subjects: USAHungaryRussia
