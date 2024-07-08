Death toll in Kyiv rises to 27 – Kyiv City Military Administration

Twenty-seven people were killed and 82 were injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv on 8 July.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on social media

Details: Reportedly, as a result on the attack on Kyiv seven city districts were damaged – the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Shevchenkivskyi district

Two floors of the Okhmatdyt hospital with an area of about 400 square metres were destroyed. Two adults (one of them a medic) were killed and 10 more were injured. Several other buildings of the hospital were damaged. The rubble is being removed. A search and rescue operation is ongoing.

At another location of the district one entrance of a residential building was completely destroyed, the rest were damaged. Seven people were killed (3 of them children), 18 were injured, 7 were rescued. The rubble is being removed. A search and rescue operation is ongoing.

An industrial facility was damaged. Two people were killed and three were injured. The rubble is being removed.

Solomianskyi district

The Domino business centre was damaged, specifically on two floors. A fire broke out at a total area of 1,500 square metres and has been extinguished. Seven people were killed and nine were injured. The rubble removal and search and rescue works have been finished.

Holosiivskyi district

A five-storey residential building was partially destroyed. Two fires with an area of 10 square metres have broken out, and the roofing was damaged. Twenty-two people were injured.

A pre-school education facility located nearby was damaged.

Garages were damaged at the same location, 10 vehicles caught fire.

Dniprovskyi district

The four-storey building of a medical centre was partially destroyed. Nine people were killed and five were injured. The rubble removal and search and rescue works have been finished.

Darnytskyi district

A house was damaged. One person was injured.

Desnianskyi district

A fire started in a two-storey house and has been extinguished.

Sviatoshynskyi district

An industrial building caught fire. The blaze on the area of 40 square metres has been extinguished.

Houses and the building of the Vocational Economic School were damaged. Five people were injured.

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia had scrambled Tu-95 bombers from the Olenya airfield.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles and guided aerial bombs on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country. Explosions rocked Kyiv and a number of other cities.

Debris fell in Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of a missile strike.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that as a result of Russia's missile strike on Ukraine on 8 July, 27 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

Earlier in the day, the mayor of Kyiv wrote that the number of casualties in different districts of the capital had increased to 66 people, 44 of whom were taken to city hospitals. Others were treated on the spot. He said that two adults were killed in a Russian missile attack on the morning of 8 July on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, and 16 people were injured, including seven children.

