Russian missile attack on children's hospital in Kyiv: 2 people killed and 16 injured, including 7 children

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 8 July 2024, 14:27
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov

Two adults were killed in the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on the morning of 8 July, and 16 people were injured, including 7 children, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "There are currently 16 casualties at the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. Seven of them are children. Fifteen people have been hospitalised."

Update: Klitschko later reported that there were two fatalities at the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. "Both were adults. One of them was a doctor," Klitschko said.

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 July, the Russians carried out their latest missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using over 40 missiles of various types.
  • The Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv was hit.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko had previously reported that two people had been killed at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

