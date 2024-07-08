Russian missile attack on children's hospital in Kyiv: 2 people killed and 16 injured, including 7 children

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov

Two adults were killed in the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on the morning of 8 July, and 16 people were injured, including 7 children, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "There are currently 16 casualties at the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. Seven of them are children. Fifteen people have been hospitalised."

Update: Klitschko later reported that there were two fatalities at the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. "Both were adults. One of them was a doctor," Klitschko said.

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, the Russians carried out their latest missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using over 40 missiles of various types.

The Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv was hit.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko had previously reported that two people had been killed at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

