Russian missile attack on children's hospital in Kyiv: 2 people killed and 16 injured, including 7 children
Monday, 8 July 2024, 14:27
Two adults were killed in the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on the morning of 8 July, and 16 people were injured, including 7 children, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.
Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram
Quote: "There are currently 16 casualties at the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. Seven of them are children. Fifteen people have been hospitalised."
Update: Klitschko later reported that there were two fatalities at the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. "Both were adults. One of them was a doctor," Klitschko said.
Background:
- On the morning of 8 July, the Russians carried out their latest missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, using over 40 missiles of various types.
- The Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv was hit.
- Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko had previously reported that two people had been killed at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.
