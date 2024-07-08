All Sections
Series of explosions in Kyiv, Russian missile wreckage falls, residents call ambulance

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 July 2024, 10:46
Series of explosions in Kyiv, Russian missile wreckage falls, residents call ambulance
photo UP

Debris fell in Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of a missile strike.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram; Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Initially, the mayor said that air defence forces were operating in the suburbs of Kyiv. Later, he reported explosions in the city and that there was a call to ambulance.

Quote from Klitschko: "Medics have been called to the Solomianskyi district. A team is on the way."

Update: Popko reported wreckage falling in three districts: Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiivskyi. Early reports indicate fires have broken out. Information regarding damage and casualties is being clarified.

At 10:54, Klitschko reported an explosion in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

Early reports from Kyiv City Military Administration as of 11:00:

  • There is damage to an office building in the Solomianskyi district. 
  • The wreckage fell near a residential building in the Holosiivskyi district.
  • The wreckage is burning in a residential area in the Dniprovskyi district.
  • A house is damaged in the Darnytskyi district.
  • A house is on fire in the Desnianskyi district.

