Zelenskyy on Russian missile strike on 8 July: nearly 27 people killed and over 100 wounded – video

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine 8 July. Photo: SES of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that as a result of Russia's missile strike on Ukraine on 8 July, 27 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Quote: "Today (8 July – ed.), Russia struck various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and cities in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

There is a strike on the children's hospital that is especially vital not only for our country, but for the entire region. In the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, the department was hit where the children were having dialysis. Houses were damaged, searches are going through the debris.

More than 100 people have been hurt, and 27 killed in the strike."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that "Russian bastards" had managed to shamelessly send signals – including those from the Kremlin – indicating that the strike on Okhmatdyt was the result of Ukrainian air defence efforts.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the president thanked fellow Ukrainians for releasing a video that clearly shows "not part of this or that missile, but a direct missile strike, which injured and killed many people in Ukraine."

According to the Ukrainian president, there will certainly be a response to such actions: "We must all work to bring Russia to justice for terror and Putin for ordering the attacks."

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is presently initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to Russia's strike on civilian facilities on 8 July.

According to Ukraine's Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, as of 15:00, 28 people have been killed and 112 have been injured.

There were 28 dead (11 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and 17 in Kyiv), and 112 injured, with 62 in Dnipropetrovsk, 48 in the capital, and 2 in Kyiv Oblast.

Klymenko went on to state that Russia had damaged around 50 civilian sites on Monday, including residential buildings, a business hub, and two hospitals.

Update: Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that as of 15:30, 20 people are known to have been killed and 61 injured in Kyiv. Two people have been killed and 10 injured on the territory of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Four people, including three children, have been rescued.

As of 15:00, a total of 31 civilians have been reportedly killed and 125 injured in the Russian attack.

Background:

On the morning of 8 July, Russians once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, using 38 missiles of various types. Ukraine's air defence network intercepted 30 of the 38 Russian missiles launched.

Later it was reported that the Russians launched a strike on the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital in Kyiv, injuring people.

Support UP or become our patron!