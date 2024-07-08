All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on Russian missile strike on 8 July: nearly 27 people killed and over 100 wounded – video

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 8 July 2024, 15:03
Zelenskyy on Russian missile strike on 8 July: nearly 27 people killed and over 100 wounded – video
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine 8 July. Photo: SES of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that as a result of Russia's missile strike on Ukraine on 8 July, 27 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk 

Quote: "Today (8 July – ed.), Russia struck various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and cities in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

There is a strike on the children's hospital that is especially vital not only for our country, but for the entire region. In the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, the department was hit where the children were having dialysis. Houses were damaged, searches are going through the debris. 

More than 100 people have been hurt, and 27 killed in the strike."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that "Russian bastards" had managed  to shamelessly send signals – including those from the Kremlin – indicating that the strike on Okhmatdyt was the result of Ukrainian air defence efforts.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the president thanked fellow Ukrainians for releasing a video that clearly shows "not part of this or that missile, but a direct missile strike, which injured and killed many people in Ukraine."

According to the Ukrainian president, there will certainly be a response to such actions: "We must all work to bring Russia to justice for terror and Putin for ordering the attacks."

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is presently initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to Russia's strike on civilian facilities on 8 July.

According to Ukraine's Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, as of 15:00, 28 people have been killed and 112 have been injured.

There were 28 dead (11 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and 17 in Kyiv), and 112 injured, with 62 in Dnipropetrovsk, 48 in the capital, and 2 in Kyiv Oblast.

Klymenko went on to state that Russia had damaged around 50 civilian sites on Monday, including residential buildings, a business hub, and two hospitals.

Update: Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that as of 15:30, 20 people are known to have been killed and 61 injured in Kyiv. Two people have been killed and 10 injured on the territory of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Four people, including three children, have been rescued. 

As of 15:00, a total of 31 civilians have been reportedly killed and 125 injured in the Russian attack.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeZelenskyyKyivwar
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
missile strike
Rescue workers find body parts under debris in Shevchenkivskyi district after attack on Kyiv
Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: condition of 28 people hospitalised reported
After attack on Okhmatdyt, doctors expect death toll to rise due to Russian attacks on medical facilities – NYT
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: