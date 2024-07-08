Stoltenberg condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday.

Source: Stoltenberg at a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Pentagon, European Pravda reports

Details: The statement was made on the eve of the NATO Summit to be held in Washington on 9-11 July.

"In Ukraine, Russia continues its brutal war. Only today, we have seen horrendous missile attacks against Ukrainian cities, killing innocent civilians, including children. I condemn these heinous attacks," Stoltenberg said.

The secretary general added that the summit in Washington will make a decision on further strengthening support for Ukraine.

"And Russia must understand that they are not able to wait those out. They need to sit down and accept a solution where Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation," Stoltenberg said.

Background:

The United States supports the investigation of the strike on the Okhmatdyt hospital as a war crime committed by Russia.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, once again urged Ukraine’s allies to accelerate the supply of air defence systems to Kyiv following the Russian large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities.

