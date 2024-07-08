Stoltenberg condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday.
Source: Stoltenberg at a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Pentagon, European Pravda reports
Details: The statement was made on the eve of the NATO Summit to be held in Washington on 9-11 July.
"In Ukraine, Russia continues its brutal war. Only today, we have seen horrendous missile attacks against Ukrainian cities, killing innocent civilians, including children. I condemn these heinous attacks," Stoltenberg said.
The secretary general added that the summit in Washington will make a decision on further strengthening support for Ukraine.
"And Russia must understand that they are not able to wait those out. They need to sit down and accept a solution where Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation," Stoltenberg said.
Background:
- The United States supports the investigation of the strike on the Okhmatdyt hospital as a war crime committed by Russia.
- Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, once again urged Ukraine’s allies to accelerate the supply of air defence systems to Kyiv following the Russian large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities.
