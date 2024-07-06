US to announce new steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defence at NATO summit

A representative of US President Joe Biden's administration has stated that the US will announce new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defence and military capabilities at the NATO summit on 9-11 July in Washington.

Source: Ukrinform citing a high-ranking representative of Biden's administration during a phone briefing

Quote: "Next week, you’ll also see a strong demonstration of US and Allied support for Ukraine. Allies will reaffirm that Ukraine’s future is in NATO; will make significant new announcements about how we’re increasing NATO’s military, political, and financial support for Ukraine."

"The United States will also announce new steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences and military capabilities to help Ukraine continue to defend themselves today and to deter Russian aggression into the future."

Details: He specified that these announcements will be "part of Ukraine's bridge" to NATO membership.

He also added that the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting will take place on Thursday, after which the US President will hold a joint event with the Ukrainian president and nearly two dozen allies and partners who have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine.

The White House representative also noted that the Washington summit will send Putin a "strong signal" that he will not be able to outlast the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine.

Background:

Recently, the media reported that at the 75th anniversary NATO summit in Washington, Allies will announce the creation of a new structure for coordinating all types of assistance to Ukraine in the long term, which will be called the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

According to sources, the Allies are discussing the creation of a special representative in Kyiv to monitor the international coordination of arms supplies and exercises for the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the auspices of NATO.

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, said she hoped that the Washington NATO summit decision would be worded to include a statement on the irreversibility of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the latest preparations ahead of the NATO summit to be held in Washington next week and announced good news for Ukraine, in particular, concerning air defence.

