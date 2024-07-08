All Sections
Putin's response to "peace proposals" – Ukraine's foreign minister comments on Russian strike on Kyiv children's hospital

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 July 2024, 18:24
Putin's response to peace proposals – Ukraine's foreign minister comments on Russian strike on Kyiv children's hospital
A destroyed building in the Okhmatdyt hospital. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Following a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has once again urged Ukraine’s international partners to accelerate the supply of air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba on X (Twitter), cited by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba stated that the attack on two hospitals in Kyiv, including the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, is "Russia’s true face" and "Putin’s true response to all peace missions and proposals".

Advertisement:

"This barbaric strike once again calls on the entire world, all leaders and countries, to supply Ukraine with additional air defence systems and ammunition as soon as possible. Additional Patriots and weapons. I urge partners to take decisions without delay," he added.

Kuleba noted that Ukraine has also asked the UN Security Council member states to hold an emergency Security Council meeting with regard to Russia’s strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

"I urge all countries and international organisations to strongly condemn today's strike, take immediate steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities and reject any appeasement of the murderer of children and other civilians," Kuleba stated.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský criticised the "useful idiots" who are "delusional" about peace with Russia amid the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital.
  • Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Latvia, urged other countries to lift the restrictions on Ukraine striking military targets in Russia after the attack on Okhmatdyt.

Subjects: missile strikeForeign Affairs Ministrywarair defence
