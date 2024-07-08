White House believes Russian strike on Okhmatdyt hospital must be investigated as Russian war crime

The 8 July attack is not the first time Russia strikes medical facilities in Ukraine, and the attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital stresses the necessity to investigate these actions.

Source: Michael Carpenter, senior director for Europe at the US National Security Council, at a briefing, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: The White House has condemned the latest Russian attack on Ukraine, specifically on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital.

Quote: "Today’s horrible attack on Ukraine, specifically on a children’s hospital, proves a terrible price of Russian aggression which Russian leader Vladimir Putin is willing to pay in his war."

"This is sadly not the first time that the Russians attacked a maternity hospital, as well as a children’s hospital during the war," Carpenter added.

He stated that the US would continue making efforts to support Ukraine’s capability to resist against the Russian invasion.

Carpenter also expects that steps towards strengthening the Ukrainian air defence, which will help prevent such attacks as on 8 July, will be announced this week at the NATO summit.

"If Putin thinks he can outlast the West, he is wrong," Carpenter stressed.

Background:

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, once again urged Ukraine’s allies to accelerate the supply of air defence systems to Kyiv following the Russian large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities.

Earlier Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czechia, criticised "useful idiots" who "are delusional" about peace with Russia amid the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital.

Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Latvia, urged other countries to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia after the attack on Okhmatdyt.

