Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 9 July 2024, 07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
Satellite. Stock photo: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has announced that it has signed a memorandum with Finnish company ICEYE, one of the world's leading satellite technology companies, to deepen cooperation in space intelligence.

Source: Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Quote from Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence: "Cooperation with ICEYE and the signing of the memorandum will significantly improve our intelligence activities. We are grateful to the company for its commitment to democratic values, support for the Ukrainian people, and position on restricting space imagery over Ukraine's territory. We must defend our country on land, in the air, at sea, in cyberspace and in space."

Details: The Ministry of Defence pointed out that the company manufactures microsatellites and owns one of the world's largest constellations of radar satellites.

The agreement with ICEYE aims to strengthen cooperation in remote sensing. The Ministry of Defence stressed that this is important for Ukraine's national security and defence. 

