Series of explosions ring out in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts

A series of explosions rang out in Poltava and Khmelnytskyi oblasts on the night of 10-11 August.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Air-raid warnings map

Details: Local correspondents report that at least three explosions rang out after midnight in Poltava hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The air-raid warning in the oblast has been in effect for over three hours.

Updated: Around 03:00, a series of explosions also rang out in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The air-raid warning is still in effect in the oblast.

The Air Force warned of the threat of UAVs.

Background: On the evening of Saturday, 10 August,, the movement of Russian attack drones from the southeast was detected. An air-raid warning was issued in most of the country.

