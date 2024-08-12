All Sections
Chair of Bundestag defence committee believes Putin has no control over anything near Kursk

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 12 August 2024, 03:18
Marcus Faber. Stock photo: Bundestag/picture alliance

Marcus Faber, the chair of the German Bundestag’s defence committee, has said that the Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is going better than expected, which raises the issue of increasing the number of German-produced Leopard 2 tanks for the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Faber on Twitter (X)

Quote: "The Ukrainian offensive against the occupation forces near Kursk is going better than expected. This is forcing the aggressor to withdraw a significant number of troops from the front in the east. This eases tensions there."

Details: Faber added that this is a reason to discuss providing more German-produced Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian defence forces.

In addition, Faber believes that the progress of Ukrainians near Kursk demonstrates to the Russian population that "their dictator has no control over anything" and the military leadership is "overwhelmed" by this.

Quote: "This is a good basis for peace talks with Putin's successor. And for negotiations with Putin before the International Criminal Court."

Background:

  • Faber stated that he did not consider the possible use of German weapons in the fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast to be a problem.
  • In addition, Faber believes that the offensive of Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is legitimate and could persuade the Kremlin to end the war against Ukraine.

