All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Chairman of Bundestag Defence Committee wishes Ukraine good luck near Russia's Kursk

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 8 August 2024, 17:36
Chairman of Bundestag Defence Committee wishes Ukraine good luck near Russia's Kursk
Marcus Faber. Photo: Faber on Facebook

Marcus Faber, the head of the German parliament's defence committee and a representative of the Free Democratic Party of Germany, believes that the offensive, which Ukrainian troops are likely conducting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, is legitimate and could persuade the Kremlin to end its war against Ukraine.

Source: Faber on the social network Twitter (X), European Pravda reports

Details: Faber said that when one state attacks a neighbouring state, its territory also turns into a war zone.

Advertisement:

"That is why Ukraine's attack towards Kursk is completely legitimate and makes military sense. It forces Russia to withdraw its troops from the east," he said.

The Bundestag member added that this operation, which he attributes to Ukraine, "shows the Russian citizens that their leader's war of aggression affects them, not just Ukrainians", and it is in their interest to end this war.

"We can only wish the Ukrainian defenders success, particularly near Kursk. The more successful they are, the sooner the Kremlin will realise that it has no future in Ukraine. This and only this can lead to a reconsideration by the aggressor," Faber concluded.

Advertisement:

The politician also said that he does not consider the possible use of German weapons in the fighting in Russian Kursk Oblast to be a problem.

Russian reports indicate that Ukrainian forces have advanced deep into Russian territory in Kursk Oblast since Tuesday. The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

Peter Stano, the European Commission’s spokesperson on foreign policy issues, said that Ukraine has the right to self-defence and can strike Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyUkraineRussiawar
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Germany
German defence committee on Ukraine's use of German weapons in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Germany to receive US$478 million worth of Patriot missiles to replace those it gave to Ukraine
Germany seeks to facilitate access to future doctors from Ukraine to labour market
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: