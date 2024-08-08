Chairman of Bundestag Defence Committee wishes Ukraine good luck near Russia's Kursk

Marcus Faber, the head of the German parliament's defence committee and a representative of the Free Democratic Party of Germany, believes that the offensive, which Ukrainian troops are likely conducting in Russia's Kursk Oblast, is legitimate and could persuade the Kremlin to end its war against Ukraine.

Source: Faber on the social network Twitter (X), European Pravda reports

Details: Faber said that when one state attacks a neighbouring state, its territory also turns into a war zone.

"That is why Ukraine's attack towards Kursk is completely legitimate and makes military sense. It forces Russia to withdraw its troops from the east," he said.

The Bundestag member added that this operation, which he attributes to Ukraine, "shows the Russian citizens that their leader's war of aggression affects them, not just Ukrainians", and it is in their interest to end this war.

"We can only wish the Ukrainian defenders success, particularly near Kursk. The more successful they are, the sooner the Kremlin will realise that it has no future in Ukraine. This and only this can lead to a reconsideration by the aggressor," Faber concluded.

The politician also said that he does not consider the possible use of German weapons in the fighting in Russian Kursk Oblast to be a problem.

Russian reports indicate that Ukrainian forces have advanced deep into Russian territory in Kursk Oblast since Tuesday. The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

Peter Stano, the European Commission’s spokesperson on foreign policy issues, said that Ukraine has the right to self-defence and can strike Russian territory.

