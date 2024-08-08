All Sections
German defence committee on Ukraine's use of German weapons in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 8 August 2024, 16:16
Marcus Faber. Photo: Bundestag / picture alliance

Marcus Faber, the head of the German Bundestag’s defence committee, does not consider the possible use of German weapons by Ukrainian forces in the fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast to be a problem.

Source: Faber in an interview with the Funke Mediengruppe media outlet, as quoted by AFP and European Pravda

Details: Faber noted that German weapons become Ukrainian weapons after being supplied to Ukraine, and this applies "to all weapons", including Leopard 2 battle tanks.

"Because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the territory of both states is a war zone. The use of weapons is subject to the provisions of international law," he explained.

Background:

  • Russian media reported that since Tuesday, Ukrainian forces have advanced deep into Russian territory in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin has called the situation in Kursk Oblast a "provocation". The US Department of State pointed out the irony of Putin’s statement.
  • Ukraine has not yet officially commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
  • Peter Stano, the European Commission’s Lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said that Ukraine has the right to self-defence, including strikes on Russian territory.

