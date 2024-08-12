One person killed and four injured in Russian attack on Kherson
Russian forces attacked Kherson on the evening of 12 August. One person was killed and four others were injured, including a child.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Russian troops bombarded Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district at around 17:00.
A 61-year-old man sustained blast injuries and leg injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.
Later, another casualty was reported.
Quote: "A 61-year-old man sustained a blast injury, as well as shrapnel wounds to his forearm and leg. He is currently under medical supervision."
Update: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that the Russians had once again attacked residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district. Three people, including a child, were injured in the attack.
Quote: "A five-year-old girl has an acute stress reaction, and doctors are carrying out further examinations. A 35-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and has a broken arm. Another 25-year-old woman is in a serious condition. Her arm will need to be amputated."
Updated at 23:39: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Oblast Military Administration, later reported that the seriously injured 25-year-old woman had died in hospital.
