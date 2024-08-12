All Sections
One person killed and four injured in Russian attack on Kherson

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 August 2024, 23:40
One person killed and four injured in Russian attack on Kherson
Kherson. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Kherson on the evening of 12 August. One person was killed and four others were injured, including a child.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian troops bombarded Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district at around 17:00.

A 61-year-old man sustained blast injuries and leg injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.

Later, another casualty was reported.

Quote: "A 61-year-old man sustained a blast injury, as well as shrapnel wounds to his forearm and leg. He is currently under medical supervision."

Update: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration later reported that the Russians had once again attacked residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district. Three people, including a child, were injured in the attack.

Quote: "A five-year-old girl has an acute stress reaction, and doctors are carrying out further examinations. A 35-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and has a broken arm. Another 25-year-old woman is in a serious condition. Her arm will need to be amputated."

Updated at 23:39: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Oblast Military Administration, later reported that the seriously injured 25-year-old woman had died in hospital.

