16-hour curfew implemented in 201 settlements of Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 13 August 2024, 13:11
Stock photo: pixabay.com

The authorities in Kharkiv Oblast have extended the curfew for 201 settlements in border areas – it will last for 16 hours per day.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Curfew was extended for 201 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast – it will last from 17:00 to 9:00 every day. This decision was adopted to facilitate efficient work of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and to ensure the safety of civilians since it’s quite dangerous to live in these border areas."

Details: Syniehubov specified that this decision is valid for 11 settlements of the Izium district, 37 settlements of the Chuhuiv district, 41 settlements of the Kharkiv district, 42 settlements of the Bohodukhiv district and 73 settlements of Kupiansk district.

He reported that almost 14,000 civilians, including 1,000 children, in total have been evacuated from the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts since 10 May.

"Over the past day 55 people were evacuated: 46 adults and nine children," Syniehubov summed up.

Background:

  • Earlier it was reported that from 12 August the curfew will last from 17:00 to 9:00 in Derhachi and Lyptsi hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Kharkiv Oblast, which border Russia.

Kharkiv Oblast
Russian troops attack Kharkiv Oblast with North Korean-made missile, injuring four children – photo
One person injured by Russian drone in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast
Russians deploy assault groups in Vovchansk: attempt to improve logistics and communications
