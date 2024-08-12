One person injured by Russian drone in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast

Russian troops attacked Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast with a drone, injuring a man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, a 73-year-old man was injured on 12 August at around 11:20 in the city of Vovchansk as a result of an enemy drone strike. The person was taken to hospital."

Details: A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast.

