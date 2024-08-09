Russian Ministry of Defence admits that Ukrainian forces approach Sudzha
Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on 9 August on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.
Source: Russia’s Ministry of Defence
Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, active operations of the units of the Sever (North) troop grouping and the reserves, strikes by army aviation, and artillery fire have been preventing attempts by enemy units to advance deep into Russian territory on the Kursk front."
Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that it "carried out a fire attack" on the manpower and equipment of Ukrainian soldiers near the settlements of Daryino, Gogolevka and Melovoi in Sudzha district, on the western outskirts of Sudzha, as well as near Nikolsky in Kurchatov district [Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located in Kurchatov – ed.].
Before this announcement, the Russian Ministry of Defence did not report any combat actions near Sudzha.
The Russians claimed to have destroyed equipment near Yuzhnyi in Korenevo district and Martynovka in Sudzha district.
In addition, the Russians reported that they had struck Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast with aircraft and missiles.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
- A state of emergency has been declared on the second day of the breakthrough on the border in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, have confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometres deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air".
