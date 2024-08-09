Russian Ministry of Defence admits that Ukrainian forces approach Sudzha

Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on 9 August on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.

Source: Russia’s Ministry of Defence

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, active operations of the units of the Sever (North) troop grouping and the reserves, strikes by army aviation, and artillery fire have been preventing attempts by enemy units to advance deep into Russian territory on the Kursk front."

Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that it "carried out a fire attack" on the manpower and equipment of Ukrainian soldiers near the settlements of Daryino, Gogolevka and Melovoi in Sudzha district, on the western outskirts of Sudzha, as well as near Nikolsky in Kurchatov district [Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located in Kurchatov – ed.].

Before this announcement, the Russian Ministry of Defence did not report any combat actions near Sudzha.

The Russians claimed to have destroyed equipment near Yuzhnyi in Korenevo district and Martynovka in Sudzha district.

In addition, the Russians reported that they had struck Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast with aircraft and missiles.

Background:

