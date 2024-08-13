Russian attack kills man in Nikopol district

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops shelled the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery on the evening of 13 August. The injured man, 33, has died in a hospital. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The injured man died in the hospital as a result of the evening artillery shelling in the Nikopol district.

He suffered a shrapnel wound to his chest. Unfortunately, it was impossible to save the man. [My] condolences to the family".

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians attacked the oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. They also used kamikaze drones.

The Russians attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas.

Transport and private businesses were damaged. A fire broke out due to the attack on one of these businesses. A private house also caught fire. The Russians also attacked one of the hromadas of Kryvyi Rih district.

In the evening, defenders of the Ukrainian skies shot down a Russian UAV over the oblast.

