Russian attack kills man in Nikopol district
Russian troops shelled the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery on the evening of 13 August. The injured man, 33, has died in a hospital. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The injured man died in the hospital as a result of the evening artillery shelling in the Nikopol district.
He suffered a shrapnel wound to his chest. Unfortunately, it was impossible to save the man. [My] condolences to the family".
Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians attacked the oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. They also used kamikaze drones.
The Russians attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas.
Transport and private businesses were damaged. A fire broke out due to the attack on one of these businesses. A private house also caught fire. The Russians also attacked one of the hromadas of Kryvyi Rih district.
In the evening, defenders of the Ukrainian skies shot down a Russian UAV over the oblast.
