Russians strike Nikopol from artillery, killing man

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 August 2024, 13:06
Russians strike Nikopol from artillery, killing man
Aftermath of Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Telegram of Serhii Lysak

One civilian was killed as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 8 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tragic news from Nikopol. The Russians struck the territory of a hospital, killing a 50-year-old man. Medics fought for his life until the end. Sadly, they didn’t manage to save the injured man."

Details: Lysak added that as a result of the strike the building of the hospital, garages, a car and a power line had been damaged.

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 August, the Russian military launched a drone attack on the territory of a Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) unit in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused damage to equipment and the fire station building, but resulted in no casualties.

Nikopol
