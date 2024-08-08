Russians strike Nikopol from artillery, killing man

Aftermath of Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Telegram of Serhii Lysak

One civilian was killed as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 8 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tragic news from Nikopol. The Russians struck the territory of a hospital, killing a 50-year-old man. Medics fought for his life until the end. Sadly, they didn’t manage to save the injured man."

Details: Lysak added that as a result of the strike the building of the hospital, garages, a car and a power line had been damaged.

Background:

On the morning of 8 August, the Russian military launched a drone attack on the territory of a Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) unit in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused damage to equipment and the fire station building, but resulted in no casualties.

