Russian forces hit State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol: building and equipment damaged

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian military launched a drone attack on the territory of the State Emergency Service (SES) unit in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 8 August. The attack caused damage to equipment and the fire station building, but resulted in no casualties.

Source: SES on Telegram

Quote from SES: "Russian troops targeted the territory of the SES unit in Nikopol with a UAV in the morning. Fire station windows were smashed and rescue equipment was damaged as a result of the strike."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The SES stressed that the personnel at the fire and rescue unit were not injured.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!