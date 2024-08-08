All Sections
Russian forces hit State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol: building and equipment damaged

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 August 2024, 09:56
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian military launched a drone attack on the territory of the State Emergency Service (SES) unit in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 8 August. The attack caused damage to equipment and the fire station building, but resulted in no casualties.

Source: SES on Telegram

Quote from SES: "Russian troops targeted the territory of the SES unit in Nikopol with a UAV in the morning. Fire station windows were smashed and rescue equipment was damaged as a result of the strike."

Details: The SES stressed that the personnel at the fire and rescue unit were not injured.

 
NikopoldronesState Emergency Service
