Russian forces hit State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol: building and equipment damaged
Thursday, 8 August 2024, 09:56
The Russian military launched a drone attack on the territory of the State Emergency Service (SES) unit in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 8 August. The attack caused damage to equipment and the fire station building, but resulted in no casualties.
Source: SES on Telegram
Quote from SES: "Russian troops targeted the territory of the SES unit in Nikopol with a UAV in the morning. Fire station windows were smashed and rescue equipment was damaged as a result of the strike."
Details: The SES stressed that the personnel at the fire and rescue unit were not injured.
