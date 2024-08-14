State of emergency declared in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

A regional-level state of emergency has been declared throughout Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast

Details: Gladkov stated that a federal-level state of emergency would be declared.

Background:

On the night of 9-10 August, Russia's Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts imposed a counter-terrorism operation regime.

On the second day after the border breakthrough, a state of emergency was declared in Kursk Oblast.

