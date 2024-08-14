State of emergency declared in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 06:55
A regional-level state of emergency has been declared throughout Russia's Belgorod Oblast.
Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast
Details: Gladkov stated that a federal-level state of emergency would be declared.
Advertisement:
Background:
- On the night of 9-10 August, Russia's Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts imposed a counter-terrorism operation regime.
- On the second day after the border breakthrough, a state of emergency was declared in Kursk Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!