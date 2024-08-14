All Sections
State of emergency declared in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 14 August 2024, 06:55
A damaged house in Belgorod. Photo: Gladkov

A regional-level state of emergency has been declared throughout Russia's Belgorod Oblast. 

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast

Details: Gladkov stated that a federal-level state of emergency would be declared.

Background

