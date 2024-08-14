All Sections
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 14 August 2024, 05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
Destroyed Russian military equipment in Kursk Oblast. Photo: Getty Images

US officials have stated that Russia has been withdrawing some of its armed forces from Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian military's offensive on Russian territory.

Source: The Wall Street Journal citing US officials

Details: The publication noted that this is the first indication that Kyiv's operation in Kursk is forcing Moscow to regroup its forces. 

US officials stated that they are still trying to assess the significance of Russia's move and did not disclose how many troops, according to US estimates, are being redeployed. 

However, the US assessment supports Ukrainian officials’ statements, who claim that last week's unexpected operation in Kursk Oblast has diverted Russian troops away from Ukraine.

Background:

  • On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
  • On 9 August, Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.
  • On 10 August, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 76,000 civilians had been evacuated from areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast
  • On 12 August, Alexei Smirnov, acting Governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, informed Russian leader Vladimir Putin that 28 towns and villages in Kursk Oblast were "under enemy control".
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that as of 13 August, Ukraine’s defence forces had gained control over 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

