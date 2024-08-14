Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 07:51
Ukraine’s Air Force shot down one Russian Shahed attack drone in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 13-14 August, with the fallen drone wreckage damaging two houses.
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kim: "One Shahed-136/131 attack UAV was destroyed in Mykolaiv Oblast. Two houses were damaged by the wreckage in Bashtanka district."
Details: Kim stressed that there were no casualties.
