Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 August 2024, 07:51
Stock Photo: Depositphotos

Ukraine’s Air Force shot down one Russian Shahed attack drone in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 13-14 August, with the fallen drone wreckage damaging two houses.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "One Shahed-136/131 attack UAV was destroyed in Mykolaiv Oblast. Two houses were damaged by the wreckage in Bashtanka district."

Details: Kim stressed that there were no casualties.

Mykolaiv OblastShahed drone
