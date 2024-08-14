All Sections
Pentagon closely monitoring Russia's cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 08:58
Pentagon closely monitoring Russia's cooperation with Iran, North Korea and China
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon says it is closely monitoring arms cooperation between Russia and North Korea, China and Iran.

Source: Pat Ryder, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, at a briefing on 13 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ryder was answering a question about whether Washington has concerns about the growing arms cooperation between North Korea and Russia, as well as the collaboration between Iran and China with Russia, particularly in light of these nations’ involvement in the Army 2024 military exhibition.

"We again closely monitor these relationships and do have concerns, particularly as it relates to Russia as it seeks to procure arms and munitions from these countries to support its war against Ukraine. So, it's something that we're going to continue to keep a close eye on," Ryder stressed.

Background

  • Earlier, the White House stated that Russia's military cooperation with North Korea was dangerous not only for Ukraine but also for the Pacific Rim nations.
  • The US Department of State expressed its readiness to take action together with its allies if Iran supplies its ballistic missiles to Russia.
  • Reuters reported that European intelligence believes Iran may soon supply Russia with "hundreds" of short-range ballistic missiles, the use of which is already being mastered by the Russian military.

