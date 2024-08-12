US "deeply concerned" about possible transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel has said that the United States, along with its allies, is ready to take action if Iran does indeed transfer its ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: Patel at a briefing on Monday, 12 August, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Patel said that the United States is "deeply concerned by reports that Iran is planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia" and continues to discuss with European allies and partners "potential measures we may take".

"Together, we are prepared to deliver a swift and severe response if Iran were to move forward with the transfer of ballistic missiles, which would, in our view, represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the State Department spokesman said.

He also noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Iran and Russia have been developing security cooperation that "threatens European security and illustrates how Iran's destabilising influence reaches beyond the Middle East and around the world."

"And this pending transfer of missiles, if the reports are accurate, is further evidence or a continuation of Iran’s destabilising behaviour," Patel said.

Background:

According to Reuters, European intelligence believes that Iran may soon supply Russia with "hundreds" of short-range ballistic missiles, the use of which is already being mastered by the Russian military.

The possibility of such a step has been discussed since 2022, but as of April, NATO intelligence had not confirmed that the transfer had taken place.

At the same time, Iran has provided Russia with hundreds of its UAVs and possibly artillery shells, which are used to shell Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

