A total of 102 Russian soldiers have been captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast by special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SSU

Details: A source notes that this is the largest single capture of Russian forces achieved at one time.

Servicemen from the SSU’s Special Operations Centre A captured and cleared a complex, fortified, and well-defended company stronghold with underground communications, living quarters for personnel, a dining hall, an armoury, and even a bathhouse.

The Russians were not planning to surrender, as there were more than enough provisions and ammunition, a source said.

The special forces took 102 servicemen from the 488th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces and the Akhmat unit as prisoners.

Another video has been posted by the Khochu Zhit (I Want To Live) project.

Background: On 14 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that over 100 Russian soldiers had been captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast since the beginning of the day.

