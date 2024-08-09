Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian military, who have been actively working to replenish the POW exchange fund in recent days.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "I am grateful to all those who perform such tasks for Ukraine. Those who fight for the sake of Ukraine with true resilience and courage. I am proud of all our combat brigades! I also want to express my special gratitude to our warriors and units who are replenishing the ‘exchange fund’ – by taking the occupiers as captives and thus helping to free our people from Russian captivity.

Advertisement:

This is extremely important and has been particularly effective over the past three days. We must return freedom to all our people who remain in Russian captivity."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the Armiia+ app, a mobile app that soldiers can use to send electronic reports to their commanders, was downloaded 40,000 times on the first day after its launch.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!