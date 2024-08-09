Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian military, who have been actively working to replenish the POW exchange fund in recent days.
Source: Zelenskyy's video address
Quote: "I am grateful to all those who perform such tasks for Ukraine. Those who fight for the sake of Ukraine with true resilience and courage. I am proud of all our combat brigades! I also want to express my special gratitude to our warriors and units who are replenishing the ‘exchange fund’ – by taking the occupiers as captives and thus helping to free our people from Russian captivity.
This is extremely important and has been particularly effective over the past three days. We must return freedom to all our people who remain in Russian captivity."
Details: Zelenskyy also said that the Armiia+ app, a mobile app that soldiers can use to send electronic reports to their commanders, was downloaded 40,000 times on the first day after its launch.
Background:
- On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
- A state of emergency has been declared on the second day of the breakthrough on the border in Kursk Oblast.
- Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometres deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
- Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air".
Support UP or become our patron!