All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 9 August 2024, 20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian military, who have been actively working to replenish the POW exchange fund in recent days.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "I am grateful to all those who perform such tasks for Ukraine. Those who fight for the sake of Ukraine with true resilience and courage. I am proud of all our combat brigades! I also want to express my special gratitude to our warriors and units who are replenishing the ‘exchange fund’ – by taking the occupiers as captives and thus helping to free our people from Russian captivity.

Advertisement:

This is extremely important and has been particularly effective over the past three days. We must return freedom to all our people who remain in Russian captivity."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the Armiia+ app, a mobile app that soldiers can use to send electronic reports to their commanders, was downloaded 40,000 times on the first day after its launch.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
  • Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
  • A state of emergency has been declared on the second day of the breakthrough on the border in Kursk Oblast.
  • Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometres deep into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air". 

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyywarprisoners
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff on defence on fronts from which Russia launched attacks – video
Russia brought war and should feel what it has done – Zelenskyy – video
Armiia+ app for military launched in Ukraine: its first function is electronic reporting
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency declared in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: