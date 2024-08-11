Video of Chechen Russian troops "captured deep in rear" is released by I Want to Live project

Screenshot: Prisoners of war who say they are from the Chechen city of Grozny.

I Want to Live (Hochu Zhit), a project run by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has released a video of Russian prisoners of war who say they are from the Chechen city of Grozny. According to the project, they were captured in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Hochu Zhit

Відео державного проєкту "Хочу жить": як стверджується, на ньому полонені бійці "Ахмата", яких захопили в Курській області РФ pic.twitter.com/YNkHGhOakD Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 11, 2024

Quote: "Raid groups captured these Kadyrovites [pro-Russian Chechen forces led by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov – ed.] deep in the rear, far from the border. They say that they tried to flee to avoid being captured, as Ramzan Kadyrov once claimed that members of the Akhmat unit never surrender.

Well, usually they don’t because they hide in the rear, but the situation in Kursk Oblast has unfolded rapidly, and these Akhmat members did not even try to resist."

Details: In the video, several of the captives state that they are from Grozny.

Note: I Want to Live is a Ukrainian state-run project aimed at helping soldiers from the Russian army to safely give themselves up into captivity. The project was launched in September 2022 by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which operates with the support of the Ministry of Defence and Defence Intelligence.

Background:

