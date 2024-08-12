Zelenskyy orders clear strategy for bringing people back from Russian captivity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the structures responsible for PoW exchanges to present a clear strategy for the release of Ukrainians from Russian captivity and to communicate as actively as possible with the relatives of the prisoners.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 12 August

Quote: "It is a matter of principle for us to bring back all our people from Russian captivity. And today, at the meeting of the [Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief], the structures involved in the exchanges – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs – were instructed to communicate as actively as possible with the relatives of the Ukrainian captives. To explain to them transparently how the lists for the exchange are formed, who can really be brought back now. In general, they were instructed to present a clear strategy for the release of our people from Russian captivity. At the next meeting, there should be a relevant report."

Details: Zelenskyy also once again drew attention to the fact that Ukraine needs its partners to provide permission for Ukraine to use their long-range weapons on Russian territory.

Quote: "It is only fair to destroy Russian terrorists where they are, where they launch their strikes from. Russian military airfields, Russian logistics. We see how useful this can be for bringing peace closer. Russia must be forced into peace if Putin wants to continue waging war so badly."

