All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia is moving some forces to Kursk Oblast, but it’s unclear how many – White House

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 15 August 2024, 22:30
Russia is moving some forces to Kursk Oblast, but it’s unclear how many – White House
John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House. Photo: Getty Images

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, has confirmed that Russia has begun to move some forces to Kursk Oblast, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing.

Source: European Pravda citing MSNBC

Details: Kirby declined to give an assessment of the situation in Kursk Oblast, but confirmed that the US is monitoring Russia's response "in terms of diverting some military manpower and resources to the Kursk area".

Advertisement:

"[It’s] not clear to us exactly how much they’re going to do, I mean how many forces they’re going to put there or what their intentions are, or what they’re going to do about what the Ukrainians are doing," he added.

The White House official noted that the United States is in contact with Ukraine "in real time" to better understand the situation on the ground.

"In the meantime, we’re going to continue to make sure that Ukraine has the weapons and capabilities that it needs to defend itself," Kirby stated.

Advertisement:

He refused to specify what kind of equipment he was talking about but added that the US would be announcing new military assistance packages to Ukraine "in the coming weeks".

The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the deployment of Russian forces in Kursk Oblast, citing sources.

According to Reuters, the US currently regards Ukraine's unexpected incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast as a defensive move that allows Kyiv to use American equipment, but it has expressed concern about potential complications as Ukrainian troops move deeper into Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
USA
US hesitates over use of its weapons by Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast – media
Biden administration "open" to sending Ukraine long-range missiles for F-16s – Politico
Russian hackers target former US ambassador to Ukraine in password theft attempt
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: