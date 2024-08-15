Russia is moving some forces to Kursk Oblast, but it’s unclear how many – White House

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, has confirmed that Russia has begun to move some forces to Kursk Oblast, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing.

Source: European Pravda citing MSNBC

Details: Kirby declined to give an assessment of the situation in Kursk Oblast, but confirmed that the US is monitoring Russia's response "in terms of diverting some military manpower and resources to the Kursk area".

"[It’s] not clear to us exactly how much they’re going to do, I mean how many forces they’re going to put there or what their intentions are, or what they’re going to do about what the Ukrainians are doing," he added.

The White House official noted that the United States is in contact with Ukraine "in real time" to better understand the situation on the ground.

"In the meantime, we’re going to continue to make sure that Ukraine has the weapons and capabilities that it needs to defend itself," Kirby stated.

He refused to specify what kind of equipment he was talking about but added that the US would be announcing new military assistance packages to Ukraine "in the coming weeks".

The Wall Street Journal recently reported on the deployment of Russian forces in Kursk Oblast, citing sources.

According to Reuters, the US currently regards Ukraine's unexpected incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast as a defensive move that allows Kyiv to use American equipment, but it has expressed concern about potential complications as Ukrainian troops move deeper into Russian territory.

