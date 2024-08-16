All Sections
Russians say their air defence units responded over occupied Sevastopol, Crimea

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 August 2024, 01:52
Russians say their air defence units responded over occupied Sevastopol, Crimea
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, has claimed that air defence systems were responding to targets in the temporarily occupied city on the night of 15-16 August.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence systems are responding in Sevastopol. Early reports indicate that one UAV has been downed over the sea."

Updated: Razvozhayev later reported that three drones were allegedly downed over the Sevastopol waters.

