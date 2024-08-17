Ukrainian defenders show footage of how they capture Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast

Fighters of the 22nd Mechanised Brigade have shown how they captured Russian soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Source: The DeepState military analytical project published the video.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The fighters of the 22nd Mechanised Brigade shared footage of how they captured an enemy group. The Russians chose life and will now await prisoner swap.

The Ukrainian army adheres to international rules and customs of war. The only conditions are to lay down arms and not commit crimes against the defence forces."

Advertisement:

Background: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that over 100 Russian soldiers had been captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast since the beginning of 14 August.

Support UP or become our patron!