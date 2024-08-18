Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
Sunday, 18 August 2024, 08:08
Russian troops lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of personnel losses to 599,350.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- Approximately 599,350 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 8,508 (+7) tanks;
- 16,480 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,056 (+71) artillery systems;
- 1,161 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 923 (+0) air defence systems;
- 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,752 (+38) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,432 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 22,992 (+79) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,846 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
