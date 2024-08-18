Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems

Russian troops lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of personnel losses to 599,350.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Approximately 599,350 (+1,170) military personnel;

8,508 (+7) tanks;

16,480 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

17,056 (+71) artillery systems;

1,161 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

923 (+0) air defence systems;

367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

13,752 (+38) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,432 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,992 (+79) vehicles and tankers;

2,846 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

